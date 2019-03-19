Home

On Tuesday March 12, 2019, Alexander A. Bikis, 89, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Indio, Calif., surrounded in love by his family. Born Nov. 16, 1929 to Alexander Bikis Sr. and Mary Sigmond in Canton, a town he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Diana Bikis; sister, Mary Bikis and five children, Alex, Eric, Terri, Jaime and Marty and five grandchildren, Alec, Aaron, Sara, Paul and Ryan and one great-grandchild, Xander. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Willison.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
