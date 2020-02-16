|
|
Alexander A. Caulier
Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1943 to the late Alexander and Virginia "Ruth" Caulier.
He leaves his wife, Rhonda; daughter, Brenda (Jeff); grandchildren: Cody (Kaitlin) and Magan; siblings, Rosie, Shirley and Steve (Kathie). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn; and brothers-in-law, Thurman, John and Max.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020