Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER CAULIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER A. CAULIER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXANDER A. CAULIER Obituary
Alexander A. Caulier

Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1943 to the late Alexander and Virginia "Ruth" Caulier.

He leaves his wife, Rhonda; daughter, Brenda (Jeff); grandchildren: Cody (Kaitlin) and Magan; siblings, Rosie, Shirley and Steve (Kathie). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn; and brothers-in-law, Thurman, John and Max.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -