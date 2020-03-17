Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map

ALEXIS F. HENLEY


1994 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALEXIS F. HENLEY Obituary
Alexis F. Henley

Alexis F. Henley lived her life with kindness and grace. On the morning of March 14, 2020, with her family by her side, Alexis peacefully passed away, after a long courageous battle of 12 years. A lifelong resident of Uniontown, Ohio, she was born to Charles and Ame Henley on November 25, 1994.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Hattie Palmer; grandfather, Charles Henley Sr.; and grandma, Iris Greathouse. Alexis' memory will forever be cherished by those who survived her; parents, Charles and Ame Henley; brothers, Andrew (Krissy) Henley and Adam (Jennifer) Henley; maternal grandparents, Gene and Peggy Bourn all of Uniontown; paternal grandmas, Faye Henley and Jeanette Spragling both of North Canton; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. The loves of her life were her nieces and nephews: Madelyn, Emma, Hank, and Boone Henley. Very special to Alexis was Alaina Henley; and her special pal, who was with her everywhere she went, her dog Tucker. A graduate of Lake High School and Kent State University, she was employed by Summit Racing. Small in stature, she knew it took dedication, hard work, and an endless effort to succeed in achieving her dreams. An exceptionally beautiful young lady, she was thoughtful, kind, and tenderhearted, always sharing her gifts – a kind word, a smile, a thank you. She will always be a priceless treasure to her family and friends.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue N.W., Uniontown. Officiating will be Reverend Deana Reed and Monica Nagy. Interment will follow at North Canton Cemetery, North Canton. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: The

Alexis Henley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 11271 Hoover Avenue, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit:

heckerpatronfuneralhome.com

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -