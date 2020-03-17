|
Alexis F. Henley
Alexis F. Henley lived her life with kindness and grace. On the morning of March 14, 2020, with her family by her side, Alexis peacefully passed away, after a long courageous battle of 12 years. A lifelong resident of Uniontown, Ohio, she was born to Charles and Ame Henley on November 25, 1994.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandma, Hattie Palmer; grandfather, Charles Henley Sr.; and grandma, Iris Greathouse. Alexis' memory will forever be cherished by those who survived her; parents, Charles and Ame Henley; brothers, Andrew (Krissy) Henley and Adam (Jennifer) Henley; maternal grandparents, Gene and Peggy Bourn all of Uniontown; paternal grandmas, Faye Henley and Jeanette Spragling both of North Canton; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. The loves of her life were her nieces and nephews: Madelyn, Emma, Hank, and Boone Henley. Very special to Alexis was Alaina Henley; and her special pal, who was with her everywhere she went, her dog Tucker. A graduate of Lake High School and Kent State University, she was employed by Summit Racing. Small in stature, she knew it took dedication, hard work, and an endless effort to succeed in achieving her dreams. An exceptionally beautiful young lady, she was thoughtful, kind, and tenderhearted, always sharing her gifts – a kind word, a smile, a thank you. She will always be a priceless treasure to her family and friends.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue N.W., Uniontown. Officiating will be Reverend Deana Reed and Monica Nagy. Interment will follow at North Canton Cemetery, North Canton. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: The
Alexis Henley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o 11271 Hoover Avenue, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020