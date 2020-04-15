Home

1983 - 2020
Alfred Brown "Chip" V. Obituary
Alfred "Chip" Brown, V

Age 36, of Canton, died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born Oct. 16, 1983 in Lodi, to Alfred and Debra (Bottomlee) Brown of Malvern. He graduated from Carrollton in 2002 where he was a member of the ROTC. He works at Sterilite of Massillon.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Loretta Messersmith of Wellington; two brothers, Brian (Sheri) Brown of Malvern, Joseph Brown of Canton and several aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
