Alfred E. Eynon
age 81, of Ft. Wayne, IN died Friday, September 20, 2019. He had lived in Canton most of his life before moving to Ft. Wayne in 1996. He was the son of the late Walter and Dorothea (Bowman) Eynon, was a graduate of Canton Lehman High School and Cleveland Case Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was an owner of the former A.C. Eynon Company in Canton and retired from Shambugh & Son Inc. in Ft. Wayne. He was a member of Church of the Savior United Methodist (Crossroad Methodist Church) in Canton and was a founding member of the Indiana Combat Vets Motor Cycle Association.
He is survived by his sister: Nancy (Terry) Ankrom of Canton; nieces: Jennifer (David) Thomas, Rebecca Vitale, nephews: Timothy (Catherine) Brown, Anthony Brown; many grand nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister: Emily Eynon.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Don Ackerman officiating. Burial with military honors will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the funeral home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www,wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019