Alfred "Ernie" Amos
age 60 died on July 13, 2020 from an extended illness. Born July 2, 1960 to the late Ernest Amos and Jacquita Sokolousky, Ernie enjoyed fishing and the simple things in life. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Karen Thomas and Shirley Cook; brothers, Kenneth and David Amos.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Linda Amos; brothers, Jack (Becky) Meighen of Canton and Richard Meighen of Alabama; sister Sandy Showe of Canton; children, Amy (Rob) Lorenzano, Adam (Heather) Amos, Ray Sams Amos, Jeffrey (Kayla) Amos all of Canton; grandchildren, Kaitlin Amos, Alexzandria Amos, AireYonna Daniels, Detryk Daniels, A. Milo Cunningham Amos and Derwin and Jakayden and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins along with many friends, special friend Claudia Amos.
A celebration of life will be held at 1105 West Tuscarawas St. on (TODAY) Friday, July 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721