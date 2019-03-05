Home

Alfred R. Nagel Obituary
Alfred R. Nagel "Together Again"

GREATEST DAD EVER, age 90, of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 2nd, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Canton on Aug. 3, 1928, He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Burtt) Nagel; son, Joseph Nagel and grandson, Jason Nagel. Alfred served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved the great outdoors and passed that love to all his sons... hunting, trapping, fishing. Thanks Dad, we truly know how lucky we were.

Survived by three sons, Mark Nagel, Timothy Nagel, Alfred R. Nagel II, all of Canton; four grandsons, Mark, Joseph, Nicholas and Keith Nagel; and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 7th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. He will be deeply missed. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
