Age 92, of Canton, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1928 in Bartlett, OH, to the late John B. and Etta (Thompson) Parsons. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Al retired from The Timken Company with 36 years of service and continued his employment with the Canton Classic Car Museum for 20 years. He was a member of North Industry Christian Church. Clinton lodge # 47 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton and the former Kiwanis Club.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Ernest Parsons; two sisters, Kathryn Parsons and Luella Parsons. Al is survived by his wife, Karen S. (Knerr) to whom he was married 62 years; two sons, John Parsons and Guy (Joanne Levi) Parsons; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a children's charity of your choice
