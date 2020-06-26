Ali Harpborn in Canton on April 5, 1939, passed away on June 24 due to complications after a stroke in January. Ali graduated from TVHS in 1957, where he excelled in track and football. He then attended Purdue University, studying electrical engineering. He retired in 2000 from Ohio Power in Canton and AEP in Columbus. He was with the company for over 40 years, working as engineer's assistant, dispatcher, and then coordinator. He also spent 15 years in Real Estate sales. Married 51 years to Sheila (Haas), the couple resided in North Canton, but they enjoyed taking the roads less traveled. He most enjoyed a cruise to Nova Scotia and the Eastern Seaboard, Mount Rushmore, Black Hills, and the Badlands, and casino trips and card games with family and friends. Although equally at home in a tuxedo or pair of jeans, he was an avid outdoorsman. Ali enjoyed gun and bow deer hunting, fishing and boating, skiing, metal detecting, and gold and gemstone panning, and monthly breakfast with many lifelong friends.His favorite times, however, were spent with family, including his children, Daniel (Krissy) Harp, Richard Arnold, Rebecca (Dennis) Baden. His nine grandchildren were Anneliese and Aminah Harp, Richard (Tracy), Andrew (Paige), Chandler, Christian Arnold, Chelsea (Ben) Schmucker, Ashley Loucek, and Zach (Alicia) Baden. He was recently blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ryker and Rylynn Baden, Joanna Arnold, Hudson Loucek. He was dependable and there at a moment's notice for family or friends, with special skills in baby walking. His gentle spirit and humorous good nature made him an ever-calming presence. Ali was preceded in death by Charles and Deiby (Hady) Harp; and three brothers, William (Laurine), Ray (Ann), and Kemell Harp; and four sisters, Mamie Solomon, Anne (Roy) Sharp, Elizabeth Sookey, Neddy Mohamed, and many special nieces and nephews. The years of five generations of family reunions will never be forgotten.Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. in Canton is entrusted with arrangements on Monday, June 29th and burial at Sunset Memory Gardens. Due to the pandemic, walk through calling hours with distancing and masks will be observed from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital and St. Luke's for the care and kindness given to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.Arnold/Canton, 330-456-7291