Alice D. Steiner
age 84, of Dalton, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Aultman Orrville Hospital in Orrville, following a sudden illness. Alice was born on July 1, 1934, in North Lawrence, the last of nine children, to the late David and Bertha (Norris) Huff. She graduated from Apple Creek High School in 1952, and married Mahlon R. Steiner, Sr. on November 14, 1953, in Kidron. Mahlon died on April 24, 2006. She cleaned for several businesses in Dalton and then worked as a relief machine operator for Rubbermaid Corporation in Wooster for 26 years. Alice was a former member of Massillon Baptist Temple and had attended Dalton Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to travel with her husband in the camper to Florida where they volunteered together at Lakewood Retreat. Her greatest joy was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children: Kathie Eash of Dalton, Mahlon R. (Denise) Steiner Jr. of Massillon, Gaynelle (John) Constable of Ashland, and Delia (Nick) Vulcan of Massillon; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Terry Burkhalter officiating. Burial will take place at Everal's Chapel Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at: www.aublefuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to Massillon Baptist Temple, 1219 Overlook Ave. S.W., Massillon, OH, 44647.
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019