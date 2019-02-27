|
|
Alice D. Steiner
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, with Pastor Terry Burkhalter officiating. Burial will take place at Everal's Chapel Cemetery in Newcomerstown.
Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at:
www.aublefuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Massillon Baptist Temple, 1219 Overlook Ave. S.W., Massillon, OH, 44647.
Auble Funeral Home,
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019