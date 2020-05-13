Alice F. Ertle
1923 - 2020
Alice F. Ertle

age 96 of Massillon, went home to the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at House of Loreto in Canton. She was born August 25, 1923, in Massillon the daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Braun) Heitger. Alice served as secretary and bookkeeper for St. Mary Catholic Church and retired after nearly 40 years of service. She previously was a former lead court stenographer with Massillon Municipal Court for seven years. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rosary Alter Society, and a charter member of Columbian Ladies Guild.

Alice is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Marianne and David Julian and Julie and Chuck Eberhardt; son, Richard A. Ertle; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Jennifer Ertle; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Ertle; son, Edward P. Ertle, II; siblings, Howard Heitger, Robert Heitger, Sr., James Heitger, Donald Heitger, Edna Kerrigan, Irene Gray, Dorothy Sturdevant, and Ann Briggs.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church and burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on St. Mary's Facebook page on Saturday at 11 A.M. www.facebook.com/ stmarychurchmassillon. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 P.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Social distancing will be observed and masks are preferred. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646 or House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, OH, 44709. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the Sisters and staff of the House of Loreto. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel. 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary Catholic Church
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 13, 2020
Jim and family, I am so sorry for your loss, may she Rest in Peace.
Jim Lewis
May 13, 2020
I remember Mrs, Ertle from when my dad was at the House of Loreto. My sympathy to you.
Mary Sponseller
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
