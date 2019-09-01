Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
ALICE F. FOUST


1927 - 2019
ALICE F. FOUST Obituary
Alice F. Foust

Age 92, of Massillon, passed away August 27, 2019. She was born February 6, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio, daughter to the late George and Florence (Rush) Wirick. She was a member of 11th Street Church of God and the Drop Forge Retirees. Alice loved to travel, especially cruising. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Foust; five brothers, and one sister. Survivors include her son, Robert R. Foust of the home and her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Howard Brightman of Wyoming. There are several nieces and nephews also surviving.

Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Burial in will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
