|
|
Alice F. Foust
Age 92, of Massillon, passed away August 27, 2019. She was born February 6, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio, daughter to the late George and Florence (Rush) Wirick. She was a member of 11th Street Church of God and the Drop Forge Retirees. Alice loved to travel, especially cruising. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Foust; five brothers, and one sister. Survivors include her son, Robert R. Foust of the home and her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Howard Brightman of Wyoming. There are several nieces and nephews also surviving.
Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Randy Shafer officiating. Burial in will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019