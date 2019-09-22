|
Alice Hunter Sherrard
92, of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1927 in Barnhill, Ohio, to the late Lewis and Carrie (Hawkins) Hunter. Alice worked as an office manager for Dr. Chitrabanu in Canton and retired at the age of 70. She was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Massillon where she also was their organist for 25 years. In addition to playing the organ, Alice was a very skilled and accomplished pianist and was a part of the Tired Tigers, which she was very proud of, played for fashion shows, parades, including the Hall of Fame parade and was still recently playing piano up until this summer. Alice was also a lifelong member of the Massillon Woman's Club and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Surviving are her children: Nanette (Jay Stoltzfus) Sherrard and Kevin (Kathy) Sherrard; grandchildren Hunter Sherrard and Whitney (Jeff) Albright; and great-grandson Levi Albright. In
addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her
husband of 20 years, Gene Sherrard.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron.
