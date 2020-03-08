|
|
Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson
Age 72, of Canton passed away Saturday March 7, 2020. She was born December 19, 1947 in Canton to the late Thomas E. and Elsie M. (Groves) Stokes. She was a lifelong resident of Canton and a 1965 graduate of Canton South High School. AJ retired from Ohio Bell Telephone (AT&T) after 33 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Terry E. Stokes in 1949. She is survived by two daughters, Megan Nelson and Allison (Matthew) Burns; two grandchildren, Caroline and Connor Burns; two brothers, Thomas E. (Barbara) Stokes Jr and Todd L. (Mary) Stokes; one sister, Anita J. Stokes; aunt, Jane Stokes; sister-in-law, Beth (Tom) Hardie; brother-in-law, George (Joann) Nelson; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless lifelong friends. She loved her family beyond words. Her kindness and love for others was unparalleled.
Funeral services will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 – 45th St SW., Canton, OH 44706 with Minister Ed Barnes officiating. Internment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020