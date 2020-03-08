Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525

Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson Obituary
Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson

Age 72, of Canton passed away Saturday March 7, 2020. She was born December 19, 1947 in Canton to the late Thomas E. and Elsie M. (Groves) Stokes. She was a lifelong resident of Canton and a 1965 graduate of Canton South High School. AJ retired from Ohio Bell Telephone (AT&T) after 33 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Terry E. Stokes in 1949. She is survived by two daughters, Megan Nelson and Allison (Matthew) Burns; two grandchildren, Caroline and Connor Burns; two brothers, Thomas E. (Barbara) Stokes Jr and Todd L. (Mary) Stokes; one sister, Anita J. Stokes; aunt, Jane Stokes; sister-in-law, Beth (Tom) Hardie; brother-in-law, George (Joann) Nelson; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless lifelong friends. She loved her family beyond words. Her kindness and love for others was unparalleled.

Funeral services will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 – 45th St SW., Canton, OH 44706 with Minister Ed Barnes officiating. Internment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -