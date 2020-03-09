|
|
|
Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson
Funeral services will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 – 45th St SW., Canton, OH 44706 with Minister Ed Barnes officiating. Internment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020