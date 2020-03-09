Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St SW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
North Industry Christian Church
425 – 45th St SW.
Canton, OH
View Map

Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson

Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson Obituary
Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson

Funeral services will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 – 45th St SW., Canton, OH 44706 with Minister Ed Barnes officiating. Internment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
