Alice Joyce Lortz
Age 89, formerly of Minerva and formerly East Canton, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in the Alliance Community Care Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Barnesville to Richard "Dick" Clary and Mildred Higginbothom. She worked at Molly Stark Nursing Home for 15 years and had formerly worked for Ohio Tool and Die in Homeworth. She graduated from Barnesville High School. She attended Wildwood Chapel. Known as "Bubba" to many, she was everyone's Mom and the best Mom ever.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lortz who died in 2010, a daughter, Susan Smalley, son-in-law, Bruce Smalley, daughter-in-law, Cindy Lortz. She is survived by four children; Steve Lortz of East Canton, Scott (Pati) Lortz of Louisville, Lori (Duane) Zwick of Minerva, Lisa (Rick) Lewis of Minerva, seven grandchildren; Benjamin (Melissa) Smalley, Tabitha (Jarrett) Hambach, Diane (Justin) Swallen, Richard (Nicole) Lortz, Megan (Kyle) Danner, Stacy (William) Connolly, Alex (Kate) Lewis and seven great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
