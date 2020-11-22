1/1
Alice Joyce Lortz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Joyce Lortz

Age 89, formerly of Minerva and formerly East Canton, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in the Alliance Community Care Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Barnesville to Richard "Dick" Clary and Mildred Higginbothom. She worked at Molly Stark Nursing Home for 15 years and had formerly worked for Ohio Tool and Die in Homeworth. She graduated from Barnesville High School. She attended Wildwood Chapel. Known as "Bubba" to many, she was everyone's Mom and the best Mom ever.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lortz who died in 2010, a daughter, Susan Smalley, son-in-law, Bruce Smalley, daughter-in-law, Cindy Lortz. She is survived by four children; Steve Lortz of East Canton, Scott (Pati) Lortz of Louisville, Lori (Duane) Zwick of Minerva, Lisa (Rick) Lewis of Minerva, seven grandchildren; Benjamin (Melissa) Smalley, Tabitha (Jarrett) Hambach, Diane (Justin) Swallen, Richard (Nicole) Lortz, Megan (Kyle) Danner, Stacy (William) Connolly, Alex (Kate) Lewis and seven great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
Steve,Scott.Lisa and Lori We send our Condolences and Love.
Brenda, Brian Rouse (Smalley)
November 21, 2020
Lisa, Lori and Family,
Please know my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Robin Fry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved