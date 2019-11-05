Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weslyn Methodist Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Weslyn Methodist Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Alice June Head (DeHass) Muir Obituary
Alice June DeHass Head Muir

86 a resident at Brewster Parke passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born At New Brighton, Pa., the daughter of the late William and Thelma Gray DeHass Elias. Alice had been a LPN at Country Lawn Nursing Home 27 years. She was a member of Weslyan Methodist Church, Massillon.

She was preceded by her husband, Major Willis Muir in 2008 and five siblings. Surviving are children, Thelma (Sam) Gibson of Massillon, David (Mary) Head of Sugarcreek, Cordelia (John) Stokes of Wilmot, Jennifer (Levi) Miller, Stonecreek, Colleen Sauerbrey of Urichsvillle, Jason (Jenny) Head of Hartville; Stepchildren, Kay Stoops, Naomi Trask, Marsha Muir, Timothy Muir, Gretchen Savage, Dennis Muir and Darryl Muir; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Alice's life will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Weslyn Methodist Church, Massillon. Friends may call from 11 to 1 at the church. Interment will be made in Massillon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Oh 44708. You may offer condolences at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019
