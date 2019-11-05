|
Alice June DeHass Head Muir
86 a resident at Brewster Parke passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born At New Brighton, Pa., the daughter of the late William and Thelma Gray DeHass Elias. Alice had been a LPN at Country Lawn Nursing Home 27 years. She was a member of Weslyan Methodist Church, Massillon.
She was preceded by her husband, Major Willis Muir in 2008 and five siblings. Surviving are children, Thelma (Sam) Gibson of Massillon, David (Mary) Head of Sugarcreek, Cordelia (John) Stokes of Wilmot, Jennifer (Levi) Miller, Stonecreek, Colleen Sauerbrey of Urichsvillle, Jason (Jenny) Head of Hartville; Stepchildren, Kay Stoops, Naomi Trask, Marsha Muir, Timothy Muir, Gretchen Savage, Dennis Muir and Darryl Muir; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in Weslyn Methodist Church, Massillon. Friends may call from 11 to 1 at the church. Interment will be made in Massillon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Oh 44708. You may offer condolences at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019