Alice Kelly Bowman



Infant daughter of Richard Bowman and Alexus Smith, of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Rylan Jarrell; sisters, Remanisse and Annalynn Sikon; maternal grandparents, Julie Richards and Steven (Becky) Richards II; paternal grandparents, Homer and Tonya Bowman; aunts and uncles, Tuesday Fuller, John Houy, Jessica Richards, Sarah Smith, Jacob Richards, Madison Richards, Kylee Richards, Steven Richards III, Angelica (Timothy) Cline, Victoria Bowman, and Preston Bowman.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



