GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
ALICE SULLIVAN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Quaker Ridge Cemetery
ALICE M. SULLIVAN


1941 - 2019
ALICE M. SULLIVAN Obituary
Alice M. Sullivan

Age 78, of Carrollton, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. She was born Aug. 20, 1941 in Winfield, WV., to Robert and Nellie (McCoy) Roach. She was a fork lift operator for Stark Ceramics. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buford Sullivan who died in 2003; son, Darrell Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Nanette Sullivan; a grandson, Adam; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by a son, Buford Sullivan, Jr. of Carrollton; four grandchildren: Marie, Heather, Daniel and Casey; and six great grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be Tuesday at 11:00 am in Quaker Ridge Cemetery near East Rochester with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2019
