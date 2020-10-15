Alice M. Wittman "Together Again"
loving mother, grandma, great-grandma and special friend to many, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Inn at University Village at the age of 95. Alice was born on June 30, 1925 in Barberton to the late Anna (Zimmerman) and Philip Netling. She lived most of her life in Canal Fulton, Navarre and Massillon. Alice graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1943. Throughout her years, she enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, traveling, attending events at the Massillon Senior Center, visiting people in nursing homes, cross word puzzles and walking. She also enjoyed bowling, cake decorating and loved polka music. She was a 4-H advisor, and worked at the Board of Election polls for many years. Most of all, Alice loved spending time in Kansas with daughter Karen and family and many rides through the Amish country, lunches and playing scrabble with daughter Debbie. Alice was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Canal Fulton.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Wittman, in 1999 (whom she shared almost 55 yrs. of marriage); son, Scott Wittman; sister, Marie Netling (Hine); infant brother, Edward Netling; brothers, Louis and Philip Netling. She leaves to cherish sweet memories of her to daughters, Karen (Leonard) Lipari of Stanley, KS, and Debbie (Doug) Harvey of Massillon; grandsons, Mario (Christine) Lipari of Portland, OR; Santino (Christina) Lipari of Stilwell, KS and Donato (Kristin) Lipari of Dillon, CO; four great-granddaughters, Lauren, Adela, Elsie and Sophia; one great-grandson, Vincent. Our sincere thanks to Crossroads Hospice and The Inn at University Village for their kind care, both physically and spiritually.
There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19. A private burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Canal Fulton, where Alice will be laid to rest with her husband, Cecil. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 336 W. Market St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614; or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E., Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences to the family may be made at www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356