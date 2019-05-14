The Repository Obituaries
ALICE MARIE McLEAN

ALICE MARIE McLEAN Obituary
Alice Marie McLean

95, of Massillon died Saturday, May 11, 2019, following a period of declining health. She was born March 3, 1924, in Massillon, to the late Donald and Mary (Lenz) Leyman; and married Richard L. McLean, Jr. on August 1, 1942. They shared 72 years together prior to his death on November 3, 2014. Alice and Dick were active lifetime members of Faith Lutheran Church of Massillon, where her involvement included Ruth Circle, meals for "youth Campers", and numerous other activities including the Honor Plaque in 1999 for sharing their many gifts that God had given them. Alice and Dick loved their church, family, community, and the Tigers. They belonged to AARP, donated time placing flags on local veterans' graves, and loved their many travels, cruises, and bus trips.

Alice is survived by her son, Richard D. (Sharon) McLean; granddaughter, Mary L. McLean, and great granddaughter, Alysha M. McLean; and several cousins. Special thanks to Faith Lutheran Church Family and Miriam and Bob Putnum for their unending friendship, prayers, many cards, and flowers.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 107 - 6th Street S.W., Massillon, with Pastor Emily Seitz officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call at the church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019
