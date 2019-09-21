|
|
Alice Marie Shaffer
"Together Again"
Alice Marie Shaffer, age 92, of Canton, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 2, 1927 in Jasahill, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Carl "Bud"; her father, Ryan Baltzer; mother, India Doyle; and two sisters, Dalton Jackson and Margie Baltzer.
Alice is survived by her son, Ryan (Joni); two daughters, Elise (James) Nelson and Eileen (Howard) Marshall; as well as five grandsons and eight great-grandchildren. Alice was a graduate of Hooversville High School and the Windber School of Nursing in PA. She worked as a registered nurse, clinical supervisor and head nurse at Aultman Hospital. She was a former member of the Windber Alumni Association, Massillon Women's Club, Lake Mohawk Ski Club, Afternoon Garden Club, Hope Rebekah and Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon.
Alice's family will receive friends Monday, September 23rd., from 10-11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon. A service Celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with a lunch to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Central Presbyterian Church or a . Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
Published in The Repository on Sept. 21, 2019