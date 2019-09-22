The Repository Obituaries
|
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Massillon, OH
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
Massillon, OH
ALICE MARIE SHAFFER


1927 - 2019
ALICE MARIE SHAFFER Obituary
Alice Marie

Shaffer

Alice's family will receive friends Monday, September 23rd., from 10-11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church

in Massillon.

A service Celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m.

at the church with a lunch to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory

to Central Presbyterian Church or a . Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
