Alice Mross
87, formerly of Massillon, Ohio, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Lawrenceburg, TN surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by parents George and Gladys Nye; sister Dorothy; brothers Dean and Harold; husband Edwin; and daughter Deanna. Survived by daughters Pat Shults and Becky Mross; grandson Jim HighSmith; granddaughter Jennifer (Mark) Hughes; great-granddaughters Amber (Corey) McIntyre, Alexis (Austin) Stooksberry, and Lilly Highsmith; great-great-granddaughter Mia Rose McIntyre.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 107 6th St SW, Massillon, Ohio 44647 or . Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfh.com
Williams, 931-388-2135
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019