Alice Mross

Alice Mross Obituary
Alice Mross

87, formerly of Massillon, Ohio, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Lawrenceburg, TN surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by parents George and Gladys Nye; sister Dorothy; brothers Dean and Harold; husband Edwin; and daughter Deanna. Survived by daughters Pat Shults and Becky Mross; grandson Jim HighSmith; granddaughter Jennifer (Mark) Hughes; great-granddaughters Amber (Corey) McIntyre, Alexis (Austin) Stooksberry, and Lilly Highsmith; great-great-granddaughter Mia Rose McIntyre.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. Donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 107 6th St SW, Massillon, Ohio 44647 or . Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfh.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
