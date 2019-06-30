|
|
Alice Samartgedes
nee Papadopoulos, of Munroe Falls, age 88. Born June 29, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Elmhurst, Ill. Beloved wife of Steve; loving mother of Paula (Rob) Malone of Akron and JoAnn (Brian) Stubbings of Hinsdale, Ill; proud grandmother of Patrick and Christopher Malone and Maria and Peter (Kaicey) Stubbings; dear sister of Sylvia Papadopoulos, Argery (Phil) Giavasis, Evelyn (late John) Kotanides, Kay Smith and Tina (Jerry) Fortune.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, Ill. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. A Forty Day Memorial will be held on Aug. 4, 2019 (with liturgy beginning at 9 a.m.) at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home,
708-562-5900
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019