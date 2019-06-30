Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Alice Samartgedes
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd
Westchester, OH
Liturgy
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
Alice Samartgedes


1930 - 2019
Alice Samartgedes Obituary
Alice Samartgedes

nee Papadopoulos, of Munroe Falls, age 88. Born June 29, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Elmhurst, Ill. Beloved wife of Steve; loving mother of Paula (Rob) Malone of Akron and JoAnn (Brian) Stubbings of Hinsdale, Ill; proud grandmother of Patrick and Christopher Malone and Maria and Peter (Kaicey) Stubbings; dear sister of Sylvia Papadopoulos, Argery (Phil) Giavasis, Evelyn (late John) Kotanides, Kay Smith and Tina (Jerry) Fortune.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, Ill. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. A Forty Day Memorial will be held on Aug. 4, 2019 (with liturgy beginning at 9 a.m.) at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home,

708-562-5900
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
