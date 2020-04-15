|
Alice Virginia Gilbert
age 68, beloved Canton Baptist Temple Missionary, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 14, 1951 in Wheeling, W.Va., daughter to the late Oscar and Cleo (Hubbs) Gilbert. Alice was a missionary in Mexico and Peru for over 40 years. In her later years, she ran a language school in southern Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Paula Hall. Survivors include her siblings, Ralph Gilbert of Cleveland, James (Inger) Gilbert of South Carolina, Tensie (Russ) Pyne of Virginia, Norman (Diane) Gilbert of Massillon; brother-in-law, Jennings Hall of Orrville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including, Ruby White, Valerie Bell and Tiffany Hungerford. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone for their financial gifts and prayers through the years. It will never be forgotten.
Private graveside service were held for the family. Her final resting place is in Forest Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020