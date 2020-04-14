|
|
Alicia K. Sposaro
age 79, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born August 15, 1940 in Canton, a daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Crecco) Fowler, and was a life resident of this area. Alicia was a 1958 graduate of East Canton High School. She retired in April of 1978 from Canton Drop Forge, after 20 years' service, where she was a key punch operator. Following her retirement, she drove a school bus 18 years for Louisville Local Schools.
Alicia was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, David A. Sposaro, on Feb. 12, 2008. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Larry Malavite, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private family service will be held in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Allay Senior Care and Crossroads Hospice for the love and care they gave to Alicia. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020