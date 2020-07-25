Allen Barkan

Robert "Bob"Allen BarkanFriends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street, N.W., Brewster, where social distancing will occur and masks are required.Private family services will be held with burial in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canal Fulton Christian Fellowship (Children's Ministry) P.O. Box 362, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or to the Zachary Grass Memorial Scholarship Fund at Brewster Federal Credit Union, 105 Wabash Ave. S., Brewster OH 44613.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737