Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Curtis Boswell


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Curtis Boswell Obituary
Allen Curtis Boswell

July 21, 1966 -

Nov. 15, 2019

of Massillon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 53. Allen is survived by his mother, Harriet Boswell and his father, Harry Boswell; his brother Elliott Boswell and family; his daughter Renee and granddaughter Nya; and his Aunt Bonnie Gresser. He is preceded in death by his daughter Breann Boswell and his grandmothers Pearl Baus and Dolly Leadger.

Allen volunteered at Astoria Skilled Nursing Home in Canton, Ohio and at Westminster Community Church and Remnant Church in Canton, Ohio assisting the elderly. Allen was saved and accepted the Lord into his life at Faith Family Church with Pastor Mike. He was a committed member of the Massillon AA Community a loyal friend to many. He took pride in providing meals and necessities to people in need.

In lieu of donations or flowers it was Allen's wish that you do something nice for someone.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -