Allen Curtis Boswell
July 21, 1966 -
Nov. 15, 2019
of Massillon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 53. Allen is survived by his mother, Harriet Boswell and his father, Harry Boswell; his brother Elliott Boswell and family; his daughter Renee and granddaughter Nya; and his Aunt Bonnie Gresser. He is preceded in death by his daughter Breann Boswell and his grandmothers Pearl Baus and Dolly Leadger.
Allen volunteered at Astoria Skilled Nursing Home in Canton, Ohio and at Westminster Community Church and Remnant Church in Canton, Ohio assisting the elderly. Allen was saved and accepted the Lord into his life at Faith Family Church with Pastor Mike. He was a committed member of the Massillon AA Community a loyal friend to many. He took pride in providing meals and necessities to people in need.
In lieu of donations or flowers it was Allen's wish that you do something nice for someone.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019