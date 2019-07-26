Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Allen M. Dalton


1969 - 2019
Allen M. Dalton Obituary
Allen M. Dalton

50, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 24th, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Philippi, W.Va., on April 28, 1969, a son of Wilma (Mayle) Dalton and the late Delmos Dalton. Survived by three daughters, Niki Dalton, of Canton, Alicia (Peter) Miner, both of East Canton, Cassey Dalton, of Delroy; sister, Sissy (Vinnie) Taylor, both of Elizabethtown, Ky; three brothers, Randy (Debbie) Dalton, Frank (Tammy) Dalton, all of East Canton, Jeff (Stacy) Dalton, both of Canton; three grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, MJ Allen, Aniah; special nephew, Adam; mother of his children, Kathy Dalton; step father, Alfred Mayle; many nieces; nephews; cousins; family; and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be held at the Louisville American Legion following the services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
