Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Alma J. Pizzino-Boerner


1924 - 2020
Alma J. Pizzino-Boerner Obituary
Alma J. Pizzino-Boerner

age 95 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Massillon. Alma was born on June 20, 1924 in Massillon to Anthony and Mary (LaPresto) Pizzino. She graduated from Washington High School. She enjoyed gardening, loved her family, traveled extensively, and was a former bridal consultant. Alma was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Williard Boerner, four sisters, Josephine Embid, Annette Schopp, Margaret Bozarth, and Gloria Cicchinelli; and five brothers: Phillip Pizzino, Bernard Pizzino, John Pizzino, Ned Pizzino and Anthony Pizzino. She is survived by nieces and nephews: Linda Jo (Thomas E.) Menches Jr., former Massillon Mayor Francis H. (Joy) Cicchinelli Jr., CeCe Stephenson, Mary Jo Bourne, Tony Pizzino, late Debbie Breitenstine, Joetta Winnett, John Pizzino Jr., and Roseanne Pizzino, great nieces and nephews: Thomas (Susan) Menches III, Tiffany (John) Quinn and Timothy (Sonjia) Menches and great-great nieces and nephews: Thomas IV, Victoria, Elizabeth, T.J., Michael, Matthew and Morgan, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fr. Edward Gretchko will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.Messages of comfort and support may be made to www.paquelet.com. Special thank you to the Legends Care Center staff and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care of Alma.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
