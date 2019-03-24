|
Alma "Eleanor" (Beard) Shine
Age 94, of Canton passed away early Friday morning March 22, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. Eleanor was born October 28, 1924 in Allegheny, PA., the daughter of the late Benjamin and Faith (Hick) Gash. She retired from A&P Grocery and enjoyed volunteer work for various charities. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Gail W. Beard; her second husband, William "Bill" Shine; son Gail H. Beard; four sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Alice (Pat) Sitzman; grandson Dave (Karen) Beard; stepdaughter, Cathy (Jim) Swanson; daughter-in-law Susan Beard and great-grandchildren Erica (Keith) Baker and Jacob Sitzman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Eleanor's family would like to thank the Canton Regency and staff for the care their grandmother received during her time there. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at North Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019