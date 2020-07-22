1/1
Alta M. Kennedy Jarvis
1930 - 2020
Alta M. Kennedy Jarvis

known as "BaBa" Bubs by her closest family, passed away to our wonderful Lord Jesus, Sunday July 19, 2020 in Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center at the age of 89. Born Dec. 23, 1930 in Canton, she was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She graduated from Canton Lincoln High School, class of 1949, where she played in the band. Alta worked 42 years as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the AT&T Pioneers. "One of the strongest women in the world" Alta was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a very special person, good hearted, full of life and a caring soul. She loved her pet poodle dogs. She truly deeply loved her family as well. Alta enjoyed life. She traveled several vacationing trips during her lifetime. Alta will be deeply missed. She will never be forgotten and always in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Pratt and grandchild, Phillip A. Mattern. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Gary) Trusheim, Linda (Jim) Piccari; grandchildren, Scott Mattern, Nicole Leon, Ryan Wagner, Kevin, Steven, and Jeff Piccari; great-grandchildren, Gaven Leon, Michael Ecker, Payton Wagner, and Landen Piccari.

A special thanks to all who were involved in her care. A thank you to Aultman Hospital and Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center for their support, comfort and being able to visit her. Private family services were held.

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
