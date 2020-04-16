Home

Basham Funeral Care - Bakersfield
3312 Niles St.
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 873-8200
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Althea R. Henderson


1954 - 2020
Althea R. Henderson Obituary
Althea R. Henderson

born March 1954 at Mercy Hospital Canton, Ohio died unexpected on April 7, 2020. She was a graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Aileen Henderson. She is survived by her son, Demetrius Henderson; four siblings, William (Lori) Henderson, Charles Henderson, Veronica (Michael) Cheek and Dean Henderson; two grandsons, DeAndre and Malik Henderson and two great-grandsons.

Due to restrictions of large gathering funeral services will be held at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street Bakersfield, California 93306 Tel 661-873-8200 and graveside services will be held at Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg at a later date. Services at Basham Funeral Care for Althea will be on April 24, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020
