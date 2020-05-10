AlvaRee (Lawson) Bolovan
AlvaRee (Lawson) Bolovan

93, of Canton, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 14, 1926 in Hahira, Ga. AlvaRee was the daughter of the late Alva and Elizabeth Lawson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Stone and her husband, Virgil Bolovan. AlvaRee was always a hard worker, at a young age working by her father's side raising cotton and tobacco on their farm in Georgia. A true "Georgia Peach" she always was kind and had a smile for everyone. It was no wonder she excelled in customer service at the various banks where she worked over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with family who will miss her greatly. She met and fell in love with Virgil, a proud Marine, while he was stationed at Parris Island, S.Ca. They were married in July 1945 in Beaufort, S.C., and spent most of their married life in Columbus and Canton. Their marriage was strong, and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary before he passed in 2008.

AlvaRee is survived by daughter, Fonda (John) Elliot of Charleston; son, John Bolovon of Cleveland Heights; grandchildren, Gregory (Jennifer) Elliot of Charleston, Andrew (Shannon) Elliot of Charleston, Matthew Bolovan of Akron, Daniel Bolovan of Cuyahoga Falls, Victoria Bolovan of Kent; great-grandchildren, Drew Elliot, Quinton Elliot and Elizabeth Elliot of Charleston, W.Va.

A private committal service will be held in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Marine Corps Toys for Tots: toysfortots.org. Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., and Arnold Shriver Funeral Home, Canton are assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Committal
North Lawn Cemetery
