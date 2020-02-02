Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
ALVERNA P. SCHWALLIE


1919 - 2020
ALVERNA P. SCHWALLIE Obituary
Alverna P. Schwallie

Age 100, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born October 21, 1919, in Caldwell, OH; a daughter of the late Andrew and Minnie (Warner) Archer. Averna was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Schwallie, on August 2, 1984; her daughter, Alice Denison; her sister, Luella Hanlon and her brother, Herman Archer.

Survived by one daughter, Rose Lindert; two sons and one daughter-in-law, William and Charlene Schwallie, and Bobbie Lee Schwallie; one sister, Mary Spencer; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one great-great-great grandchild.

Services will be held Saturday, February 8th., at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
