Alverna P. Schwallie
Age 100, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born October 21, 1919, in Caldwell, OH; a daughter of the late Andrew and Minnie (Warner) Archer. Averna was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Schwallie, on August 2, 1984; her daughter, Alice Denison; her sister, Luella Hanlon and her brother, Herman Archer.
Survived by one daughter, Rose Lindert; two sons and one daughter-in-law, William and Charlene Schwallie, and Bobbie Lee Schwallie; one sister, Mary Spencer; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one great-great-great grandchild.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8th., at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020