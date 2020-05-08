Alyssa "Sis" Nicole Armour
On the afternoon of May 5, 2020, the beautiful daughter of Wally "JR" and Fonda, Alyssa "Sis" Nicole Armour, surrounded by family at her home, went skiing into Heaven after fighting a courageous battle with ovarian cancer since April 2018. Born on May 12, 1989 in Canton, Ohio to Wally "JR" and Fonda (Sharpnack) Armour, she lived in Alliance most of her life. She enjoyed spending the last seven years living in Aspen and Snowmass, Colo. Alyssa was a member of Union Avenue United Methodist Church where she was baptized and confirmed. A 2007 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, she also attended Akron University and The Ohio State University.
She was employed at Pine Creek Cook House and Brunelleschi's in Aspen, Colo. Alyssa was an avid skier, enjoyed yoga, hiking, bicycling, hula hooping and most of all playing with her Morkie, "Leo".
Survivors include her parents, Wally "JR" and Fonda L. Armour of Alliance, Ohio; her brother, Wally B. Armour; her sister, Abbey Armour; grandparents, Wally A. (Mary Lee) Armour; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Morris and Carolyn Mercer.
A public Procession of Love for Alyssa's final journey will begin at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. A special thank you from Alyssa's family to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs, Colo., and to Cleveland Clinic for their care. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org. You are invited to view Alyssa's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.