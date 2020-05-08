Alyssa Nicole "Sis" Armour
1989 - 2020
Alyssa "Sis" Nicole Armour

On the afternoon of May 5, 2020, the beautiful daughter of Wally "JR" and Fonda, Alyssa "Sis" Nicole Armour, surrounded by family at her home, went skiing into Heaven after fighting a courageous battle with ovarian cancer since April 2018. Born on May 12, 1989 in Canton, Ohio to Wally "JR" and Fonda (Sharpnack) Armour, she lived in Alliance most of her life. She enjoyed spending the last seven years living in Aspen and Snowmass, Colo. Alyssa was a member of Union Avenue United Methodist Church where she was baptized and confirmed. A 2007 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, she also attended Akron University and The Ohio State University.

She was employed at Pine Creek Cook House and Brunelleschi's in Aspen, Colo. Alyssa was an avid skier, enjoyed yoga, hiking, bicycling, hula hooping and most of all playing with her Morkie, "Leo".

Survivors include her parents, Wally "JR" and Fonda L. Armour of Alliance, Ohio; her brother, Wally B. Armour; her sister, Abbey Armour; grandparents, Wally A. (Mary Lee) Armour; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Morris and Carolyn Mercer.

A public Procession of Love for Alyssa's final journey will begin at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. A special thank you from Alyssa's family to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs, Colo., and to Cleveland Clinic for their care. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.ocrahope.org. You are invited to view Alyssa's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159

Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral
4:30 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your Daughter Alyssa's death . Her picture in the Canton Rep. stunned me with her beauty , loveliness and warm smile. She must have been a very loving person her whole life.
Carol Calvin
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Alyssas passing. I have great memories of her and my daughter, Steffani during their high schools years. She was so full of energy and always had a smile on her face. Alyssa, RIP and God Bless her family.
Roseanna Pizzino
Friend
May 8, 2020
My prayers for your family. She is at peace and in no more pain....my daughter passed from ovarian cancer also. She was 26.
Jean Cross
May 8, 2020
May you all find peace
Cheryle Casar
