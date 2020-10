Or Copy this URL to Share

Share AMANDA's life story with friends and family

Share AMANDA's life story with friends and family

Amanda E. Otto



age 88, of Canton.



Visitation from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Evermore Community Church (1470 Smith Kramer Street, Hartville), followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m.



Continuing with Covid-19 precautions, masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Full obituary in Saturday edition.



Reed Funeral Home,



330-477-6721



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store