Amanda E. Otto
age 88, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on July 25, 1932, in Loogootee, Indiana, to Jonas and Mary Otto and was one of nine children. She worked at Aultman Hospital for 29 years, retiring in 1995, and spent much of her retirement years volunteering at Aultman's Blood Bank Drives as well as transporting the elderly who could no longer drive to appointments. She was a member of Evermore Community Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers: Sam, Joel, Dan, Abraham, Jonas and John; and sisters, Katie Ann and Martha; as well as long-time friend, Wanda Rogers. She is survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Otto; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on (TODAY) Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Evermore Community Church (1470 Smith Kramer Street, Hartville), followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ross Miller and Pastor Butch Nisly officiating. Final resting place will be in the church cemetery. Continuing with Covid-19 precautions, masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. To share online condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
