Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Aquino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Kay Aquino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amanda Kay Aquino Obituary
Amanda Kay Aquino

Age 26 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 1st. Born in Canton, Amanda was a 2011 graduate of Louisville High School. Amanda was incredibly compassionate, fun-loving, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a passion for animals, loved her many pets, and enjoyed working as a dog groomer, a job in which she was incredibly talented.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Albert Artimez and Dominick Aquino Jr. Amanda is survived by her parents, Christopher and Andrea (Artimez) Aquino; sister, Alyssa Aquino; brother, Christopher Matthew Aquino (Monica Medhurst); nephews, Gaven and Dominick Aquino; niece, Gwen Aquino; grandparents, Judith Aquino, Joanne and Robert Barth and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Amanda's name may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now