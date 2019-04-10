|
Amanda Kay Aquino
Age 26 of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 1st. Born in Canton, Amanda was a 2011 graduate of Louisville High School. Amanda was incredibly compassionate, fun-loving, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a passion for animals, loved her many pets, and enjoyed working as a dog groomer, a job in which she was incredibly talented.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Albert Artimez and Dominick Aquino Jr. Amanda is survived by her parents, Christopher and Andrea (Artimez) Aquino; sister, Alyssa Aquino; brother, Christopher Matthew Aquino (Monica Medhurst); nephews, Gaven and Dominick Aquino; niece, Gwen Aquino; grandparents, Judith Aquino, Joanne and Robert Barth and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Amanda's name may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019