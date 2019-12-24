Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Schlabach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Marie Schlabach


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Marie Schlabach Obituary
Amanda Marie Schlabach

Age 93, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday December 23, 2019. She was born in Hartville on May 30, 1926 to the late Allen and Abigail (Schlabach) Miller. She married Crist Schlabach on October 15, 1950. Amanda was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Crist May 18, 2012; daughter, Gaylene; and siblings, Sarah Miller, Dorothy Slabaugh, Calvin and Leon Miller. She is survived by children, John, Allen (Fanni), Regina, Thomas (Becky), and James (Sue) Schlabach; grandchildren, Jason, Tracy (David) Brockway, Greg (Angie), Ben (Kristin), Eric (Jennifer), Natalie (Matt) Milliken, Josh (Erika), and A.J. Schlabach; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen (Maureen) Miller.

Calling hours are December 28th, Saturday 10 a.m.- 12 noon at Bethany Mennonite Church. The funeral begins in the church Saturday 12 noon with Pastor Matt Zook officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family thanks the staff at Walnut Hills Retirement for their loving care.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -