Amanda Marie Schlabach
Age 93, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday December 23, 2019. She was born in Hartville on May 30, 1926 to the late Allen and Abigail (Schlabach) Miller. She married Crist Schlabach on October 15, 1950. Amanda was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Crist May 18, 2012; daughter, Gaylene; and siblings, Sarah Miller, Dorothy Slabaugh, Calvin and Leon Miller. She is survived by children, John, Allen (Fanni), Regina, Thomas (Becky), and James (Sue) Schlabach; grandchildren, Jason, Tracy (David) Brockway, Greg (Angie), Ben (Kristin), Eric (Jennifer), Natalie (Matt) Milliken, Josh (Erika), and A.J. Schlabach; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Glen (Maureen) Miller.
Calling hours are December 28th, Saturday 10 a.m.- 12 noon at Bethany Mennonite Church. The funeral begins in the church Saturday 12 noon with Pastor Matt Zook officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family thanks the staff at Walnut Hills Retirement for their loving care.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019