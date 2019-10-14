Home

Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Simpson United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Simpson United Methodist Church
Amelia "Amy" Lambirth

Amelia "Amy" Lambirth

age 93, of Canton, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Amy was born in Canton to the late George and Harriett (Taylor) Lekas and remained a life resident of Canton. She was a 1945 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and married James S. Lambirth in 1947. Amy was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was very active in her church and enjoyed cooking dinners for the church.

In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2001; sister, Cecelia Bealer and son-in-law, Mark Ladnow. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ladnow and a nephew, Charles (Carol) Bealer.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon Wednesday in Simpson United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ivy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service in church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Simpson United Methodist Church 4900 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44705. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhomes.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
