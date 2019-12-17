Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
AMY A. PETRICK

AMY A. PETRICK Obituary
Amy A. Petrick

age 64, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer. Born in Warsaw, Indiana, she had lived in Louisville most of her life and was a 1973 graduate of Louisville High School. Amy was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Survived by her husband, Richard "Rich" Petrick; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Duff and Tami (Matt) Treharn; sons, Michael (Jennifer) Petrick, Roger (Sandy) Friesner; grandchildren: Victor, Zachary, Victoria, Cole, Owen, Emily, Mark and Oliver; great-grandson, Carson; sisters, Jennifer (John) Daugherty and Patti (Brent) Brotherwood; brothers, Jack (Kimberley) Friesner and Andrew Rockwell; brother-in-law, Jon Coventry; and step-mother, Marcia Friesner. Preceded in death by her parents, Sue Rockwell and Max Friesner; sister, Jill Rockwell; and brother, Jerry Friesner.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Coventry officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Private burial will be at Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
