|
|
Amy A. Petrick
age 64, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer. Born in Warsaw, Indiana, she had lived in Louisville most of her life and was a 1973 graduate of Louisville High School. Amy was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Survived by her husband, Richard "Rich" Petrick; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Duff and Tami (Matt) Treharn; sons, Michael (Jennifer) Petrick, Roger (Sandy) Friesner; grandchildren: Victor, Zachary, Victoria, Cole, Owen, Emily, Mark and Oliver; great-grandson, Carson; sisters, Jennifer (John) Daugherty and Patti (Brent) Brotherwood; brothers, Jack (Kimberley) Friesner and Andrew Rockwell; brother-in-law, Jon Coventry; and step-mother, Marcia Friesner. Preceded in death by her parents, Sue Rockwell and Max Friesner; sister, Jill Rockwell; and brother, Jerry Friesner.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Coventry officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Private burial will be at Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019