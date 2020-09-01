1/1
Amy Lynn Hawkins
1989 - 2020
Amy Lynn Hawkins

Age 30, departed her earthly life Thursday evening, Aug. 27, 2020 at Akron General Hospital after an extended illness. She was born to Amy Kelly and Billie Williams Jr. on Nov. 29, 1989. Amy Lynn attended Glen Oak High School which instilled her favorite color, $$ Green. Upon graduation in 2009, she studied at Brown-Mackey College furthering her education as a Medical Assistant. Gaining employment in a private practice was short lived as health issues began to arise. She then worked in the Direct Care Staff (MRDD), until her health no longer allowed her to work steadily. She then took the time to know her best friend, confidant and ear, her grandmom, Alberta, their relationship grew thick as thieves. As her faith and adulthood grew she joined Second Baptist Church. Her infections smile was contagious as she began to care for the neighborhood children. Amy Lynn took pride in Faith, Family and Friends. She loved family gatherings and soul food. As a lover of music she could bust a move or two. Her OCD allowed her the visualization of her SWAG to shine in her always neat attire from head to toe.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marzett and Alberta Hawkins Sr. and her paternal grandparents, Billie and Jackie Williams Sr.; step dad, Carl Kelly Jr. She is survived by her parents; aunts, Kathy Jo (Ed), Gayle (Andy) and Ariane; uncle, Marzett Hawkins Jr. (Pat); her beloved Pit Bull, Beast; sisters, Shawntaie Hatcher of Akron, Shantel Hancock of Canton, Aleishia Stovall of Canton; brothers, Billie Lee Hatcher of Montana, Byron Hatcher, Marvin "Scott" Proctor both of Alliance, Bylynn Hatcher of Florida; special friends, Tanea Osbourne, David "Bubba" Tubbs and Will McCloud; a host of cousins and friends. Amy Lynn never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5th at Feed My Sheep Ministries, 114 E Main St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may call from 11-12 prior to the service. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 31, 2020
I had the honor of caring for lovely Amy at Aultman Hospital. She was always sunny and sweet to everyone. I can’t think how many times I hugged her... she was truly wonderful. God rest her gentle soul
MM
August 31, 2020
Love you Amy You Was A Great Person And Friend I’ll Cherish The Memories We Shared Rest Up
Friend
