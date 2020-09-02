1/
Amy Lynn Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Lynn Hawkins

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5th at Feed My Sheep Ministries, 114 E Main St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may call from 11-12 prior to the service. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave,

Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Feed My Sheep Ministries
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Feed My Sheep Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved