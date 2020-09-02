Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5th at Feed My Sheep Ministries, 114 E Main St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may call from 11-12 prior to the service. The family asks that social distancing guidelines be respected and that guests bring their own masks. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave,



Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at



Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,



330-823-1050

