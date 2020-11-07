Amy was the type to put others before herself. When my baby passed away in 2016, she was there with comfort, ears to listen and delicious food. When there was issues with my son, she would say to ignore others and said that he was learning and growing and that I was a good mom. She could always find the positive things in a situation when things seemed so dark. She had a great love for Christ. She would even give advice on HR issues that I deal with regularly. She would bring over loaves of homemade bread. Amy has such an amazing heart and I will always cherish the memories we have together as backyard neighbors. Until we meet again.

Jennifer Knafel

Neighbor