Amy M. Johnston
Walked into Gods arms on December 2, 2020 with an army of family and friends awaiting her arrival. Amy was born on November 18, 1931 to the late John and Marie Devlin in Pittsburgh, Pa. She grew up in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Langley High School in 1949. On August 7, 1951 she married Carl (Bill) Johnston and they shared 69 years of marriage. In the fall of 1956 Bill and Amy moved to Canton, Ohio. She was a secretary at the Hammond Lumber Co and the the secretary for many years at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Amy has been a member of St. Joan of Arc since 1958. Through out the years she was very active in the religious education programs, teaching her last student in 2016. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Council of Catholic Women. In younger years she was a Girl Scout leader, enjoyed bowling and her beloved card club. Amy was a woman of strong faith, she loved God and her church. She loved her family and friends and she loved her Steelers!
Amy is survived by her loving husband, Carl (Bill) Johnston; daughters, Judi (Jim) Simon, Beth (Harry) Williams; six grandchildren of whom she was very proud; Jessica, Jillian, Lindsay, Ted, Whitney, Amanda and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, David; sisters, Millie and Cathy; brother and sister in law, Al and Marilyn Johnston; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the Baum family and the entire staff of Bethany Nursing Care for all their wonderful, compassionate care and kindness. We cannot thank you enough.
Due to COVID-19 a Mass and a celebration of Amy's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Amy's memory to Bethany Nursing Home 626 34th St NW, Canton, OH 44709 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
