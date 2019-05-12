|
Amy M. Seaburn
70, of Canton went home to join the love of her life Walter Seaburn on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born April 5, 1949 in Auburn, New York to the late Herbert and Gertrude Corbett. Amy enjoyed and loved all animals. She raised German Sheppard's for many years. Amy was an avid bowler, loved country music and going camping.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Seaburn and sister, Mary Sue Voite. Amy is survived by her children, Darrick (Holly) Eakin and Nicholas Eakin; grandson, Steele Eakin; sisters, Penny (Jack) Isom, Claudia (Bill) Failey and Kimberly (Carl) Seaburn; brothers, Michael (Cindy) Corbett
and Christopher (Nora) Corbett; brother-in-law, Paul Voite and a host of loving family and friends.
In honoring Amy's wishes she will be cremated and the family is planning a private celebration of her life. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019